Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show was cancelled in Gujarat’s Surat city on Saturday after a few people threatened to disrupt it, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The show was scheduled at 9 pm at Shree Surti Modhvanik Wadi. However, at 7 pm the protestors showed up and stopped ticket holders from entering the venue. “Yesterday, when we were setting up equipment, some people came around 7 pm and began taking away our instruments and our sound system and said they would throw tomatoes and eggs at Kunal Kamra and would not allow him to perform,” said Mubin Tisekar, the show’s producer and the owner of the entertainment company that organised it.

“The programme was on Saturday and there was some problem between those setting up the sound system for the show organisers and some of local youths,” Mahidharpura Police Inspector PA Arya told The Indian Express. “The issue was later sorted out through mutual understanding. The organisers had booked the hall online and not taken police permission for the show.” He also claimed Kamra did not turn up for the show.