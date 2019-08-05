The election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu started on Monday morning, almost four months after it was rescinded on the Election Commission’s recommendation following a report that voters had been bribed, The Hindu reported. The rest of the state went to the polls on April 18.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader AC Shanmugam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kathir Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray along with 25 others. Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam have not fielded candidates.

“In Vellore LS seat 1,553 booths are going for polls on Monday,” Hindustan Times quoted Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo as saying. “About 7,500 booth level EC officers will conduct the elections. 3,752 voting machines will be used for polling vote.”

In April, the Election Commission had said that its recommendation for countermanding the polls was “based on detection of a systematic design to influence voters” in the constituency. The poll panel had said its advice to President Ram Nath Kovind was related to search and seizure operations carried out at the homes of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Treasurer Durai Murugan and his son on March 29 and March 30.

The parliamentary elections in the state were swept by the DMK-led United Progressive Alliance won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bucking the national trend.