The big news: Former J&K CMs arrested after Centre revokes special status, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC allowed Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment, and seven people were killed in Maharashtra due to rains.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti arrested after special status revoked: The Rajya Sabha adopted a resolution to revoke J&K’s special status, passed bill to bifurcate state. Meanwhile, Amnesty International India said the decision could stoke ongoing tension in the state.
- Supreme Court allows injured Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment: A court in Delhi ordered expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his aide Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail.
- At least seven killed in Maharashtra rains, schools and colleges closed in Mumbai, 3 other districts: A flood-like situation also developed in Nashik district because of the water released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river.
- SC postpones Sajjan Kumar’s plea on suspension of life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh violence to May: The court said this was not an ‘ordinary case’ and that it would require further hearing before an order was passed.
- Supreme Court to consider live streaming of hearing on administrative side in Ayodhya land dispute: RSS ideologue Govindacharya in his plea said the Ayodhya dispute has created large-scale interest and crores of people want to witness the proceedings.
- Arrested IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman suspended for killing journalist in Kerala car accident: Meanwhile, a lab report stated that there was no alcoholic content in Venkitaraman’s blood and the report has been given to the police.
- Flights cancelled, key roads blocked as police fire tear gas, rubber bullets in Hong Kong protests: Authorities said 420 people have been arrested since June 9.
- Lok Sabha passes transgender persons protection of rights bill: It has been criticised by many as it does not provide reservation for employment and education, which is important to ensure social justice to the community.
- AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors in Delhi call off their protest against NMC Bill, resume duties: The protests were called off after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured them that their concerns about the law would be addressed.
- Lok Sabha election underway in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore four months after it was rescinded: AIADMK leader AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray.