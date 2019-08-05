A look at the headlines right now:

Former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti arrested after special status revoked: The Rajya Sabha adopted a resolution to revoke J&K’s special status, passed bill to bifurcate state. Meanwhile, Amnesty International India said the decision could stoke ongoing tension in the state. Supreme Court allows injured Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment: A court in Delhi ordered expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his aide Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail.

At least seven killed in Maharashtra rains, schools and colleges closed in Mumbai, 3 other districts: A flood-like situation also developed in Nashik district because of the water released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river. SC postpones Sajjan Kumar’s plea on suspension of life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh violence to May: The court said this was not an ‘ordinary case’ and that it would require further hearing before an order was passed. Supreme Court to consider live streaming of hearing on administrative side in Ayodhya land dispute: RSS ideologue Govindacharya in his plea said the Ayodhya dispute has created large-scale interest and crores of people want to witness the proceedings. Arrested IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman suspended for killing journalist in Kerala car accident: Meanwhile, a lab report stated that there was no alcoholic content in Venkitaraman’s blood and the report has been given to the police. Flights cancelled, key roads blocked as police fire tear gas, rubber bullets in Hong Kong protests: Authorities said 420 people have been arrested since June 9. Lok Sabha passes transgender persons protection of rights bill: It has been criticised by many as it does not provide reservation for employment and education, which is important to ensure social justice to the community. AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors in Delhi call off their protest against NMC Bill, resume duties: The protests were called off after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured them that their concerns about the law would be addressed. Lok Sabha election underway in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore four months after it was rescinded: AIADMK leader AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray.