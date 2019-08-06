J&K special status revoked: US urges all parties to maintain peace and stability along LoC
The resolutions and the reorganisation bill passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday will come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha will on Tuesday discuss the Centre’s resolution to recommend to the President that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution be revoked. The House will also discuss a bill proposing to split the state into two Union territories – one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh, without one.
The proposals were approved in the Rajya Sabha on Monday hours after being moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah later said the Narendra Modi government had corrected a “long overdue historic wrong”.
Internet and phone lines in Kashmir continue to be disconnected amid a security clampdown. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested on Monday night.
Live updates
9.25 am: The new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have seven more Assembly seats than it did before, following the delimitation exercise that was done, reports PTI. The region will now have 114 seats.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, the Union Territory of Ladakh will comprise Leh and Kargil districts.
The bill said Jammu and Kashmir will have a council of ministers comprising not more than 10% of the total number of members in the Assembly, with a chief minister leading it, and a lieutenant governor.
9.03 am: Congress leader Deepender Hooda also supports the government. “I’ve always maintained that Article 370 should be scrapped,” Hooda tells PTI. “It has no place in the 21st century. Abrogation of this Article is in the interest of national integrity and the people of J&K which is an integral part of India.”
However, the “onus of peaceful implementation of this transition in a trustworthy environment lies on the incumbent government”, he adds.
9 am: Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi supports the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and say a historical mistake was rectified.
“It is a very old issue. After Independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain,” Dwivedi says, according to PTI. “I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation.”
Clarifying that this is his personal stand, Dwivedi says: “This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today [Monday], even though late, and is welcomed.”
8.49 am: Visuals of security deployed in Jammu city.
8.45 am: Heavy stone pelting was reported from Anantnag on Monday night, reports The Hindu.
8.40 am: Security forces are deployed in Doda district after curfew under Section 144 of Criminal Code of Procedure was imposed in the area, ANI reports.
8.15 am: Human Rights Watch criticises Indian authorities for adopting measures in anticipation of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir state that raise serious human rights concerns”. The organisation was referring to the detentions of mainstream political leaders, the ban on public movement in parts of the state and severance of communication channels.
“The government has a responsibility to ensure security in Kashmir, but that means respecting the human rights of everyone, including protesters,” Human Rights Watch South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly says. “The government got off to a bad start by detaining political leaders, banning public meetings, and shutting down the internet.
“Kashmiris have endured decades of violence and human rights violations, and are yet to be assured of justice,” Ganguly adds. “The government should ensure accountability for past abuses and address grievances instead of silencing opposition voices.”
7.10 am: The United States says it is closely observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told PTI.
However, she adds, “We are concerned about reports of detentions [in Jammu and Kashmir] and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities.”
7.05 am: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and conveyed a “strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken” by the Indian government.
The statement condemned the “preceding pre-meditated steps” such as complete lock-down of Kashmir, deployment of additional troops, imposition of curfew, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services, among others. Pakistan’s consistent opposition to all Indian “attempts to change the demographic structure and final status” of Jammu and Kashmir was emphasised, the statement said.
7.02 am: The People’s Union for Democratic Rights on Monday called the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir a unilateral attempt to revoke the autonomy of the state with zero regard for the Constitution and the rights enshrined in it.
7 am: Here is a summary of Monday’s developments:
- President Ram Nath Kovind issued a presidential order amending Article 367 of the Constitution to effectively give more powers to the state’s Governor, rather than an elected government, to decide for the state.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved two resolutions and a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday morning. One resolution was to recommend to the President that he issue an order revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The other resolution and the bill were moved to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh, without one.
- The introduction of the legislation and the resolutions was met with ruckus from Opposition members, as none of them were listed in the business and copies had not been circulated beforehand. The night before, security was tightened in Kashmir and former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest. Prohibitory orders were in place and internet and landline phones were disconnected, cutting off the entire Valley.
- Parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party, Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, Bodoland People’s Front and Aam Aadmi Party supported the government’s move, while the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party and ruling party ally Janata Dal (United) were against it.
- Responding to the debate in the evening, Shah said the Articles 370 and 35A were responsible for poverty and terrorism as well as poor healthcare and education in the state. He said that no appropriate time was needed to take the decision to revoke them, only political will was needed. “One just needs to rise above their own politics and think about the country,” he said.
- The Upper House adopted both resolutions and passed the bill. They will be moved in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
- At least 8,000 paramilitary forces were airlifted to the state from several parts of the country to strengthen security. This deployment was an addition to the 35,000 soldiers who were already brought into Jammu and Kashmir recently.
- Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested shortly after the adoption of the resolutions in the Rajya Sabha.
- Bhubaneswar Kalita, the Congress whip in the Rajya Sabha, resigned on Monday, reportedly because he disagreed with the party’s stand on Article 370.
