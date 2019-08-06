At least six people were killed and 16 were injured in a fire in New Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area early on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. The fire broke out at a residential building around 2.30 am. The fire was doused about three hours later.

Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said two people were charred to death and the others died of asphyxiation. Some residents who had tried to jump out the building were injured. Seven of the 16 injured people were in serious condition. Officials were yet to ascertain the identities of the victims.

Seven cars and 19 two-wheelers were destroyed in the fire, PTI reported.

Fire department officials suspect the fire broke out in the electric metre board of the building. The police were in the process of registering an FIR, the report said. Search and rescue operations are currently under way.