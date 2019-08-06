Top news: US urges peace and stability after India moves to bifurcate J&K, revoke its special status
The biggest stories of the day.
The United States said it was closely observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre’s resolution to recommend to the President that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution be revoked. The US urged all parties to “maintain peace and stability” along the Line of Control, but added that it was concerned about reports of detentions in the state.
The Lok Sabha will on Tuesday discuss the Centre’s resolution on Article 370 and a bill proposing to split the state into two Union territories – one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh, without one.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, will begin the daily hearings of the Ayodhya land dispute case as a mediation panel set up in March failed to resolve it.
Live updates
‘New political grammar’, ‘Mission Kashmir victory’: What newspaper headlines said on J&K moves
Indian newspapers on Tuesday used large headlines on their front pages to report on the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decisions on the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Some English newspapers used neutral headlines, others seemed to oppose the move, while vernacular language newspapers sounded celebratory.
Delhi: At least 6 killed, 16 injured in fire at residential building in Zakir Nagar
At least six people were killed and 16 were injured in a fire in New Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area early on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a residential building around 2.30 am. The fire was doused about three hours later. Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said two people were charred to death and the others died of asphyxiation.
Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to begin daily hearings today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday begin the daily hearings of the Ayodhya land dispute case after a mediation panel set up in March failed to resolve it. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will conduct the hearings.
J&K special status revoked: US urges all parties to maintain peace and stability along LoC
The United States said it was closely observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told PTI. However, she added, “We are concerned about reports of detentions [in Jammu and Kashmir] and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities.”
‘Congress is committing suicide’: Party whip in Rajya Sabha resigns over Article 370
Bhubaneswar Kalita, who is Congress whip in Rajya Sabha, resigned on Monday. He quit the party saying he disagreed with its stand on Article 370 as it was “against the mood and emotions of the nation”. “Congress is committing suicide,” said Kalita. The Congress said that political parties will fight the Centre’s move and stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K special status: Pakistan summons Indian envoy, calls Centre’s action on Article 370 ‘illegal’
Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and conveyed a “strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken” by the Indian government. “The Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions,” the foreign office said in a statement.
Lok Sabha passes transgender persons protection of rights bill
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. The bill was passed by a voice vote even as opposition parties shouted slogans against it. The bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the one assigned at birth and that a person would have the right to choose to be identified as a man, woman or transgender person, irrespective of sex reassignment surgery and hormonal therapy. But, it requires transgender persons to go through a district magistrate and district screening committee to get certified as a trans person and a revised certificate may be obtained only if the individual undergoes surgery to change their gender either as a male or a female.