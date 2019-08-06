The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday advised fisherpeople along the entire western coast to not venture into the sea for the next five days due to the likelihood of strong winds reaching up to 40 km per hour to 50 km per hour. The weather body also forecast heavy rain along the Konkan and Goa coasts over the next five days.

An orange alert was issued for most parts of the southwestern coast in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for the next three days. The orange alert denotes “be prepared”. These states have had heavy rain for the past few days.

In Karnataka, the state Fire and Emergency Services Department has deployed more than 200 personnel for rescue operations in flood-hit areas in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur, and Yadgir districts, The Hindu reported. The State Disaster Response Force was deployed in Belagavi and Kalaburagi regions.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools in most parts of the district on Tuesday as it has been raining since Monday evening. In Dharwad district, a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges for two days.

Maharashtra

In Pune, schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rain was forcing the release of water from dams into rivers in the district, PTI reported. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the situation in the district was critical. Traffic police have shut six bridges over Mula and Mutha rivers as a precautionary measure.

Since Sunday, authorities have shifted over 600 families from low-lying areas of Pune to schools, Mayor Mukta Tilak said. Some patients were evacuated after water entered a hospital in Wakad area, she said.

Light to moderate rain is predicted for Mumbai on Tuesday, while heavy rain is likely in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force will soon reach Sangli district, District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary said on Monday.