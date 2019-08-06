A Maldivian court on Tuesday ordered former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb to be detained for 15 days after India deported him back home, AP reported.

According to police, Adeeb had fled the island nation by boat last week to avoid being questioned about alleged embezzlement of public money. When Adeeb arrived at Thoothukudi port in Tamil Nadu on August 1, Indian authorities detained him and deported him the next day. He lacked valid documents and was not entering through a designated entry point.

Adeeb’s counsel in London said his client had come to India for political asylum.

Adeeb was then brought to Male on Sunday. A court ordered his release that day citing improper legal procedures in his detention, but police arrested him on Monday after obtaining another arrest warrant. He was produced in a criminal court late on Monday.

Adeeb was sacked and arrested on charges of attempting to assassinate former President Abdulla Yameen by blowing up his speedboat in September 2015. The following year, a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison. The sentence was quashed in May.