The big news: BJP veteran and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj dies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi praised the passing of a bill and resolutions on Kashmir, and the Nirmohi Akhara sought control of the disputed land in Ayodhya.
- Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj dies at 67: She will be cremated with full state honours at 3pm today. Narendra Modi and several others mourned the former minister’s death.
- PM Modi congratulates J&K, Ladakh after bill to scrap special status is passed: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Presidential order on Article 370. Some Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia supported the government’s move on Kashmir. Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed India may start ‘ethnic cleansing’, while China called India’s move to bifurcate Ladakh as UT ‘unacceptable’.
- Nirmohi Akhara seeks control of entire disputed land in Ayodhyaduring hearing in SC: The day-to-day hearing in the case commenced on Tuesday after court-mandated mediation efforts to resolve the dispute had failed.
- Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies at 88: Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 and was awarded the US’ Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.
- SC asks nine states to file responses about procedure of evicting Adivasis from forest land: The bench said the eviction of around 11.8 lakh allegedly illegal forest dwellers was an important matter.
- North Korea’s missile launches are a warning to US and South Korea, says Kim Jong Un: The military exercises between South Korea and the US have re-launched, angering Pyongyang.
- SC asks rape accused Tarun Tejpal why he apologised to complainant if he was not guilty: The former ‘Tehelka’ magazine editor had moved the top court after a trial court framed charges against him.
- Mumbai mayor denies allegations of molestation after video shows him manhandling woman: The incident took place on Monday when Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited Santacruz to meet residents protesting against electrocution deaths in the area.
- Artists, historians, writers support 49 personalities in their appeal to PM Modi to stop lynchings: Last month, 49 personalities had said that the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ had become a ‘provocative war cry’ and the reason for a number of lynchings in the country.
- Unnao rape complainant on life support after being shifted to Delhi, still in critical condition: Meanwhile, a court in Delhi sought a status report from CBI on steps taken to ensure security of the woman, her family and witnesses in the case.