Veteran director and actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died in Mumbai on Wednesday at 93 years, PTI reported.

Actor Deepak Parashar, Prakash’s nephew, broke the news on social media. “My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago,” Parashar tweeted. “So saddened as he joins his friend, my mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan condoled Prakash’s death and remembered him as a “director of eminence”.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

The director’s last rites were performed at a crematorium next to Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, an unidentified spokesperson for the Roshans told PTI.

Prakash was known for his collaboration with two of Hindi film industry’s biggest superstars – Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. The names of most of his film began with the letter ‘A’, and some of the best-known movies include Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon?, Apnapan, Aasha, Apna Bana Lo, and Aadmi Khilona Hai. The last movie he directed was Afsana Dilwalon Ka in 2001.

Prakash also served as the president of the Film Federation of India from 1995 to 1996.