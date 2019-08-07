The Budget Session of Parliament ended on Wednesday after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned indefinitely. The Lok Sabha had been adjourned sine die on Tuesday evening.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu described it as a “highly productive” session, PTI reported. As many as 32 bills were passed in 35 sittings of the Upper House, said Naidu, calling it the best session in 17 years and the fifth best in 41 years.

Naidu also appreciated the “mutual understanding” between members of the ruling party and the Opposition. “The House had 39 debates on legislative proposals and issues of public importance,” Naidu said.

During the session, 19 hours and 20 minutes were lost due to disruptions by the Opposition. “However, the House sat beyond extended time on 19 days and gained around 28 hours,” Naidu said. The total time utilised for transaction of business was 195 hours.

Last month, the government had decided to extend the Parliament session until August 7. It was earlier scheduled to end on July 26.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of schedule. “A total of 37 sittings happened in which we worked for 280 hours… since 1952 this has been a golden session for Lok Sabha,” Mint quoted the Speaker as saying.

This was the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which began on June 17. During the session, 183 starred questions were answered verbally, 1,066 urgent matters were taken up and 488 matters were discussed under Rule 377. This rule allows discussion on matters that are not points of order or that cannot be raised under the rules relating to questions or short notice questions among others.

The Speaker said the session also saw participation from first-time lawmakers and said that out of 265 first-time MPs almost all got a chance to speak. During the Question Hour, 229 new lawmakers spoke and 42 out of 46 women legislators also spoke.

Birla adjourned the session after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed him that 99% of the government’s business had been completed and so the session could be ended.

The Lok Sabha session ended without the election of a Deputy Speaker. A panel of 10 senior MPs was set up to officiate the session during Birla’s absence.