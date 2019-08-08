Top news: India rejects Pakistan’s attempt to present ‘alarming picture’ of relations
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently hear a petition challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 of the Constitution. The court said it would hear the plea in due course.
The United Nations confirmed on Wednesday that it body had received a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the Jammu and Kashmir matter. Pakistan has decided to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.
The flood situation in western Maharashtra and Karnataka worsened on Wednesday, with the toll in rain-related incidents climbing to 16 in the five districts of Pune region.
PM’s address to the nation: All India Radio announces 4 pm broadcast, later deletes tweet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation at 4 pm on Thursday, multiple reports said. All India Radio announced the broadcast in a tweet, but soon deleted the post. During the address, Modi is expected to speak about the central government’s decision to revoke the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories
IMA Jewels scam: Over 300 kg fake gold bars found under swimming pool at company owner’s home
The Special Investigation Team looking into the multi-crore-rupee IMA Jewels scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool of a building in Bengaluru belonging to the company’s owner. The officials claimed that Mansoor Khan used to entice people to invest into his company after showing the gold to them.
J&K special status: Leaders, former diplomats question Pakistan’s move to downgrade bilateral ties
Indian leaders and former diplomats on Wednesday called Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India a “short-sighted” move. In the evening, Islamabad cancelled bilateral trade and expelled the Indian envoy from the country in retaliation against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea challenging withdrawal of J&K’s special status
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently hear a petition challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 of the Constitution. The plea was filed on Tuesday by advocate ML Sharma, who claimed that the Presidential order was illegal as it was passed without taking consent from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Unnao rape complainant was not a minor at the time of alleged assault, says accused MLA’s lawyer
The counsel for Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar has told a court in Delhi that the woman from Unnao who has accused him of rape was not a minor at the time of the alleged incident.
Flood situation grim in Maharashtra and Karnataka, red alert issued in three Kerala districts
The flood situation in western Maharashtra and Karnataka worsened on Wednesday, with the toll in rain-related incidents climbing to 16 in the five districts of Pune region. Heavy rains and flooding forced authorities to evacuate more than 1.5 lakh people from the districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. In Karnataka, almost 26,000 people were evacuated and the toll in rain-related incidents rose to five in the past three days.
Ending J&K’s special status will ‘exacerbate human rights situation’, says UN agency
The United Nations’ human rights agency on Wednesday said India’s decision to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status would lead to deterioration in the alleged human rights problem in the region.
Goa Congress to seek disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP
The Goa unit of the Congress will file a petition before Legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday seeking the disqualification of 10 of its former MLAs, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in July, PTI reported. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said the petition will be filed under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution as the legislators have violated the anti-defection law.
J&K special status: Pakistan to send back Indian envoy, suspends bilateral trade
Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also decided to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, and to “review bilateral arrangements”.