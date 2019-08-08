Heavy rains lashed large parts of the country on Wednesday and the flood situation remained grim especially in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, where 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated, while several rivers were flowing above the danger mark in Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported.

Sixteen deaths were reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days because of rain and flood-related incidents. The toll in Karnataka rose to five since Sunday and nearly 26,000 people have been evacuated. Rain also battered several parts of Odisha resulting in a flood-like situation.

Nearly 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told PTI.

Meanwhile, a red alert for very heavy rainfall was issued in Kerala for the districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, ANI reported.

Residents wade across a flooded street with their belongings in Sangli in Western Maharashtra on Wednesday. (Photo credit: PTI)

A view of a flooded area in Karnataka's Hubballi on Wednesday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Malaprabha river water flooding the Munavalli village after heavy rain in Karnataka's Belagavi on Wednesday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Image of flood-affected areas in Karnataka's Raichur on Wednesday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Image shot from an Indian Navy aircraft of flooded Kohlapur district in Maharashtra. (Photo credit: PTI)

Houses are seen submerged after heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday. (Photo credit: Reuters)