The Indore police have booked a man for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old boy and forcing him to lick a toilet seat, PTI reported. Mukhtyar Khan, 35, was already in custody in a case of property dispute, and a video of the incident was found in his mobile phone during the investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra said.

About two months ago, Khan’s son was allegedly stabbed, for which the police had arrested four people and charged them with attempt to murder, NDTV reported. However, Khan wanted to falsely implicate two other boys, and wanted another boy to give a false statement to police against those two. He then went to the police station with the boy, who failed to convince them with the false allegations.

Khan got angry and allegedly kidnapped the boy. The video showed a man forcing the boy to stand upright while another man repeatedly hits him with a stick. The boy is seen moving towards a toilet and licking it, while one of the attackers verbally abuses him, according to NDTV.

“It is suspected that Khan was intending to extort money from the father of these boys,” Mishra said.

After the video was found, the police filed a case against Khan and his associates under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. An investigation is under way and police are trying to find the other accused.

The boy is now undergoing medical treatment and is said to be in a stable condition, according to NDTV.