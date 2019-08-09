The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar along with the saffron party’s general secretary Bhupendra Yadav to take charge for Assembly elections in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively. The party has also appointed OP Mathur to take charge of the polls in Jharkhand.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated for later this year while Delhi Assembly elections will be held in early 2020. The BJP is in power in three states, excepting Delhi.

In Delhi, the BJP has appointed Nityanand Rai and Hardeep Singh Puri as co-in charge for the Assembly polls. The two leaders will assist Javadekar. In the 2015 Assembly elections, the saffron party could only secure three out of 70 seats.

Javadekar said he would dedicatedly discharge his responsibilities and prepare a plan for the Delhi elections after consulting party chief Amit Shah and other leaders, PTI reported. The Union minister was earlier made in charge of Lok Sabha elections for Rajasthan. The BJP had won had all the 25 Parliamentary seats in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP’s leader from Karnataka Laxman Sevadi were appointed co-incharges for Maharashtra polls while Bhupendra Singh, a Jat leader from Haryana, was appointed to assist Tomar in the state. In Jharkhand, Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav was appointed to help Mathur for the elections.