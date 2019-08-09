India’s industrial output grew at 2% in June compared to the same month last year, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative industrial growth over the April-June period stood at 3.6%.

Industrial production had grown at 7% in June last year.

In June, the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors grew at 1.6%, 1.2% and 8.2%. In the April-June period, these sectors grew by 3%, 3.1% and 7.2%.

As many as eight out of 23 industry groups showed positive growth in June, while output in 15 others fell. The industry group “manufacture of basic metals” showed the highest positive growth of 17.7% followed by 16.5% in “manufacture of food products”. On the other hand, the industry group “manufacture of paper and paper products” showed the highest negative growth of -19.9% followed by -14.3% in “manufacture of furniture” and -13.9% in “manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers”.

The production of primary goods increased by 0.5% in June, and that of intermediate goods by 12.4%. Capital goods output declined by 6.5% and that of infrastructure and construction goods by 1.8%.