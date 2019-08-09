Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a check-up, PTI reported. Jaitley who underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year, is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The former finance minister complained of breathlessness and restlessness, after which he was admitted to the facility. AIIMS said in a statement that Jaitley was “haemodynamically stable”.

“Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning,” the statement said. “He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited him in the hospital, reported NDTV.

Jaitley was the finance minister in the Narendra Modi-led government from 2014 to 2019. However, he was unable to present the Union Budget in February 2019 as he was away in the United States for treatment of an unknown ailment.

After the Narendra Modi-led government returned to power in May with an increased majority, Jaitley told Modi he will not be part of the new government. Jaitley said he has faced some “serious health challenges” in the last 18 months.