The big news: At least 28 people killed in rains, floods in Kerala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The administration withdrew Section 144 from Jammu municipal limits, and India said it’s time for Pakistan to accept the reality of Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 28 killed in Kerala rains, Maharashtra and Karnataka also battle floods: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi had assured assistance to those affected by the floods in Kerala.
- President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to bill reorganising J&K as Union Territory: Meanwhile, the Jammu administration withdrew Section 144 from its municipal limits.
- ‘Time for Pakistan to accept reality’, says India after protest over Centre’s Kashmir decision: Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties, suspended bilateral trade and halted the Samjhauta and Thar Express.
- Industrial production grew by just 2% in June, shows government data: The cumulative industrial growth over the April-June period stood at 3.6%.
- DMK candidate Kathir Anand wins Vellore Lok Sabha election by over 8,000 votes: The constituency had voted on Monday with a 71.51% turnout.
- Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for medical check-up, say reports: He underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year and opted to stay out of the Narendra Modi-led government this year.
- Former Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita joins BJP: He had quit the Congress earlier this week after the party opposed the bill to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Islamabad bans cultural exchanges with New Delhi: An official in the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting urged the media to help the government defeat ‘Indian cultural invasion’.
- BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Tomar as poll in charge of Delhi, Haryana: Party’s general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will look after the affairs in Maharashtra while OP Mathur will be in charge of Jharkhand.
- Legal scholar Shamnad Basheer may have died inside car due to suffocation, say Karnataka Police: He was missing for three-four days, and was found dead in his car in an open area on the outskirts of the district headquarters of Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.