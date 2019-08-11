The big news: Sonia Gandhi to helm Congress till party picks next president, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Flood situation in four states remained grim, with the toll now over 100, and National Conference moved SC against the decision on Article 370.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sonia Gandhi named interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi refuses post again: The party praised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and said he ‘came to be seen as a bulwark against the forces of hate, prejudice, bigotry and intolerance’.
- Flood situation remains grim, more rain forecast on Sunday; toll climbs over 100: Scores of people are missing in the rain-hit areas in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
- National Conference moves Supreme Court against President’s order on Article 370: The editor of ‘Kashmir Times’ also filed a petition in the top court, seeking freedom for journalists.
- Financier Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New York prison: His death came a day after unsealed documents revealed the extent of his abuse of young women at his home.
- At least 34 killed, scores feared missing in landslide in Myanmar: Torrential rainfall burst riverbanks across the country and coastal communities have been warned of higher tides.
- Former BJP MLA booked for allegedly raping daughter-in-law: The incident reportedly happened on the intervening night of December 31, 2018 and January 1 this year, and the woman filed a complaint on Thursday.
- Unnao rape complainant’s counsel alleges CBI deliberately did not name MLA in father’s murder case: The agency denied the allegations, and said the investigation officer collected the evidence in the case in all fairness and there was no ‘mala fide intention’.
- At least 57 killed as fuel tanker explodes near Tanzania’s Morogoro town: The police said many of those killed and injured were taxi drivers and those who had been siphoning petrol from the tanker when it burst into flames.
- MHA refutes reports on thousands protesting in Kashmir, calls it fabricated and incorrect: A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said there were a few stray protests but none of those involved more than 20 people.
- Eighteen dead, millions evacuated in China as typhoon Lekima makes landfall: The storm caused widespread transport disruptions and thousands of flights were cancelled.