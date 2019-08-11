Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that his party would contest the Haryana Assembly elections with the Bahujan Samaj Party, PTI reported.

Chautala founded the party in December after being expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal along with his father Ajay Chautala and brother Digvijay Chautala. The Lok Dal was founded by his great-grandfather and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. They were pushed out of the party by Ajay Chautala’s younger brother Abhay Chautala and his two sons Karan Chautala and Arjun Chautala. Ajay Chautala’s father Om Prakash Chautala did not back him in the war of succession.

The term of the current Assembly ends in early November, and the state is expected to have elections by then. In the last elections in 2014, the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 of 90 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal won 19 seats and the Congress bagged 15. The Bahujan Samaj Party only won one seat.

The saffron party, which had a limited presence in the state before 2014, won all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana in the April-May Lok Sabha polls.