The big news: Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims genocide is likely in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Floods caused havoc in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, and BJP leaders criticised the Congress for appointing Sonia Gandhi its chief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Nazis, claims genocide is likely in Kashmir: Meanwhile, Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express at the Indian end of the railway line.
- Flood situation remains grim in four states, Amit Shah conducts aerial survey in Karnataka: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who reached Wayanad in Kerala on Sunday, said he was heartbroken to see what people had lost in the floods.
- BJP leaders criticise Congress for appointing Sonia Gandhi its interim chief, say party lacks guts: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress is playing ‘musical chairs’.
- Chief election commissioner claims allegations of EVM tampering are ‘made with criminal intent’: The chief election commissioner said that political parties levelled allegations of tampering only after the polls were over.
- Activists Sandeep Pandey, Arundhati Dhuru briefly put under house arrest for planning protest over Centre’s Kashmir decision: The protest, called ‘Stand for Kashmir’, was to be held on Sunday evening at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.
- Zomato delivery boys in Kolkata to go on strike from Monday against delivering beef, pork: A staff member said the delivery service employees also have payout problems and lack medical facilities.
- Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter after his parents and daughter receive threats: The filmmaker, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said he would not speak at all if he was not allowed to speak his mind without fear.
- Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Lahore by two men angry with India’s J&K moves: The men entered Mai Jinda’s Haveli at Lahore Fort, where the statue is located, and damaged a part of it. They were arrested.
- Rajinikanth praises Modi, Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370, compares them to Krishna and Arjuna: ‘The way you conducted it, hats off, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament, fantastic sir, fantastic,’ Rajinikanth told Home Minister Amit Shah.
- I-T Department attaches Rs 700-crore of properties of two liquor firms after searches in four states: Investigators had searched 55 places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on Tuesday and Friday after receiving tip-offs.