Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday said relations between India and China should be a factor of stability at a time when the world is facing uncertainties, PTI reported. Jaishankar arrived in China on Sunday on a three-day visit.

After his arrival, Jaishankar called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan at the Zhongnanhai, the residential complex where the senior Chinese leadership resides. He also met his counterpart Wang Yi, and then attended a delegation-level meeting.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar said the two countries had reached a consensus in Astana two years ago that their bilateral relationship should be a factor of stability in the international community. “And I am very pleased today to come in the aftermath of the Wuhan summit where the consensus between our leaders on global and regional issues has expanded,” he added, referring to the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

Jaishankar is also expected finalise arrangements for Xi’s visit to India later this year for a second informal summit with Modi.

EAM @DrSJaishankar met HE Vice President of China Wang Qishan today morning at Zhongnanhai. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/D3uLrFpgdB — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 12, 2019

Jaishankar’s visit came days after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Beijing to seek China’s support for its move to the United Nations Security Council against India’s decision to place a security lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir after ending the state’s special status.

After the meeting, China had said it was “seriously concerned” about India’s decisions, and urged New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve their differences bilaterally based on the United Nations charter and the 1972 Simla Agreement.

On August 6, India had said its decision to grant Union territory status to Ladakh was an internal matter after China opposed the inclusion and claimed that it was a Chinese territory. “China is always opposed to India’s inclusion of the Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said. She said China’s position on Ladakh was firm and consistent.

FM Wang Yi welcomes EAM @DrSJaishankar at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. pic.twitter.com/EYdTt5smED — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 12, 2019