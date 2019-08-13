The big news: UNSC chief Poland says J&K crisis must be solved bilaterally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seventy-six people were killed in Kerala floods, and the Centre said Eid prayers were held peacefully in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UNSC chief Poland calls for bilateral resolution of Kashmir crisis even as Pakistan tries to raise matter: Manmohan Singh said voices from Jammu and Kashmir must be heard for idea of India to prevail while Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik criticised Rahul Gandhi.
- Seventy-six people killed in Kerala floods, only two districts now on orange alert; toll in Karnataka rises to 40: The CPI(M) alleged that Amit Shah deliberately skipped aerial survey of Kerala and chose BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, six people died in Uttarakhand.
- Eid-al-Adha prayers held peacefully in local mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the Home Ministry said. Meanwhile, the bus service to Lahore was cancelled after Pakistan shut it down.
- J&K governor criticises Rahul Gandhi’s Kashmir remarks, says he will send a plane for the Congress leader to come to the state: Satya Pal Malik claimed that foreign media had been incorrect in its depiction of the situation in Kashmir, and had been warned.
- Mukesh Ambani promises investment in J&K and Ladakh, says Reliance will create special task force: He also announced that Saudi Aramco will buy 20% stake in Reliance Industries’ oil refinery.
- Coast Guard ship catches fire off Andhra Pradesh coast; one sailor missing, 28 rescued: The crew members of Coastal Jaguar jumped into the sea after the fire broke out around 11.30 am. The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.
- Toll rises to 59 in Myanmar landslide, thousands of people flee homes: The rescue and relief operations were hindered by continuous rainfall and deep mud.
- One dead, 15 devotees injured in temple stampede in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district: However, the local administration denied reports of a stampede and claimed the man died of cardiac arrest.
- After BJP MP, former Mewar royals and Congress leader claim they are descendants of Hindu deity Ram: The erstwhile royal family and Congress’s Satyendra Singh Raghav claimed they descended from Ram’s son Luv, but BJP’s Diya Kumari said her family was from Kush.
- BJP accuses Trinamool leaders of laundering scam money through Durga Puja committees: On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Centre after income tax notices were issued to several puja committees.