A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UNSC chief Poland calls for bilateral resolution of Kashmir crisis even as Pakistan tries to raise matter: Manmohan Singh said voices from Jammu and Kashmir must be heard for idea of India to prevail while Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik criticised Rahul Gandhi.
  2. Seventy-six people killed in Kerala floods, only two districts now on orange alert; toll in Karnataka rises to 40: The CPI(M) alleged that Amit Shah deliberately skipped aerial survey of Kerala and chose BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, six people died in Uttarakhand.
  3. Eid-al-Adha prayers held peacefully in local mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the Home Ministry said. Meanwhile, the bus service to Lahore was cancelled after Pakistan shut it down.
  4. J&K governor criticises Rahul Gandhi’s Kashmir remarks, says he will send a plane for the Congress leader to come to the state: Satya Pal Malik claimed that foreign media had been incorrect in its depiction of the situation in Kashmir, and had been warned.   
  5. Mukesh Ambani promises investment in J&K and Ladakh, says Reliance will create special task force: He also announced that Saudi Aramco will buy 20% stake in Reliance Industries’ oil refinery.
  6. Coast Guard ship catches fire off Andhra Pradesh coast; one sailor missing, 28 rescued: The crew members of Coastal Jaguar jumped into the sea after the fire broke out around 11.30 am. The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.   
  7. Toll rises to 59 in Myanmar landslide, thousands of people flee homes: The rescue and relief operations were hindered by continuous rainfall and deep mud.
  8. One dead, 15 devotees injured in temple stampede in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district: However, the local administration denied reports of a stampede and claimed the man died of cardiac arrest.  
  9. After BJP MP, former Mewar royals and Congress leader claim they are descendants of Hindu deity Ram: The erstwhile royal family and Congress’s Satyendra Singh Raghav claimed they descended from Ram’s son Luv, but BJP’s Diya Kumari said her family was from Kush.
  10. BJP accuses Trinamool leaders of laundering scam money through Durga Puja committees: On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Centre after income tax notices were issued to several puja committees.