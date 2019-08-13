The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider an urgent listing of a plea filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The court asked Bhasin to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of the plea.

The state has been under a tight security and information clampdown since August 4, a day before the Centre announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into Union Territories. The prohibitory orders were relaxed in parts of the state during Eid on Friday but they were reportedly reimposed on Monday.

“The debilitating restrictions imposed through the complete shutdown on internet and telecommunication services, and severe curbs on the movement of photo journalists and reporters be immediately relaxed in order to ensure the freedom of the press and media,” read the petition, which was filed on Sunday.