Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate for byeelections to a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan, ANI reported. Singh filed the nomination in Jaipur in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders.

The Congress reportedly has the numbers to ensure Singh’s victory from Rajasthan with the support of 100 MLAs, 12 Independent lawmakers and six MLAs from Bahujan Samaj Party, according to NDTV. The party won the Assembly elections in Rajasthan last December.

Singh began his stint in the Upper House in 1991, as a member from Assam. Soon after, then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had included him in his Cabinet, where he served as the finance minister. The two-time prime minister’s term as the Rajya Sabha member from Assam ended in June. The Congress was unable to re-nominate him as the party’s strength had reduced to only 25 in the 126-member Assam Assembly, according to Hindustan Times.

The byepoll for the Rajya Sabha seat was being conducted after it became vacant due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madan Lal Saini. The saffron party, however, has not announced its candidate for the seat. The BJP has 73 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.