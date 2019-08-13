A look at the headlines right now:

Jammu and Kashmir to host first investors’ summit in October: The event will take place from October 12 to October 14 in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to lift restrictions in J&K, and said the Centre should be given more time to restore normalcy. The Centre said a stone pelting incident took place in Srinagar on Friday, but continued to deny police firing. Court frames charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar for murder of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The judge also charged Sengar, his brother, three policemen and five others for allegedly setting him up in a fake Arms Act case. Passenger vehicle sales drop for the ninth consecutive month, 31% decline reported in July: Domestic car sales were down by 35.95% at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018. The Sensex fell over 600 points after the dismal numbers. Floods leave more than 200 dead in five states, 88 killed in Kerala: A red alert has been issued for three districts on Tuesday as extremely heavy rains are expected in central Kerala. Retail inflation declines for the first time in six months, was 3.15% in July, shows government data: The inflation figure was 3.18% in June, an eight-month high. Tax department denies issuing notices to West Bengal Durga Puja committees: The clarification came hours after the TMC staged a dharna in Kolkata accusing the Centre of sending income tax notices to the panels to intimidate them. Karnataka’s disqualified rebel MLAs move Supreme Court for urgent hearing of pleas: The MLAs argued that the actions of the former Speaker were arbitrary and unreasonable and accused him of adopting a ‘pick-and-choose’ policy. Former PM Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan: Singh began his stint in the Upper House in 1991 when he was elected from Assam. Supreme Court rejects government plea to re-verify names included in Assam NRC draft list: It ordered the names of those excluded from the final register be published only online on August 31, and asked for data to be secured like Aadhaar information. Hundreds of flights cancelled, suspended in Hong Kong for second day as protestors ‘take over’ airport: The pro-democracy protestors barred passengers from going through the security gates.