The big news: J&K to host first investors’ summit in October, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A court framed murder charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and passenger vehicle sales showed their worst decline in two decades.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir to host first investors’ summit in October: The event will take place from October 12 to October 14 in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to lift restrictions in J&K, and said the Centre should be given more time to restore normalcy. The Centre said a stone pelting incident took place in Srinagar on Friday, but continued to deny police firing.
- Court frames charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar for murder of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The judge also charged Sengar, his brother, three policemen and five others for allegedly setting him up in a fake Arms Act case.
- Passenger vehicle sales drop for the ninth consecutive month, 31% decline reported in July: Domestic car sales were down by 35.95% at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018. The Sensex fell over 600 points after the dismal numbers.
- Floods leave more than 200 dead in five states, 88 killed in Kerala: A red alert has been issued for three districts on Tuesday as extremely heavy rains are expected in central Kerala.
- Retail inflation declines for the first time in six months, was 3.15% in July, shows government data: The inflation figure was 3.18% in June, an eight-month high.
- Tax department denies issuing notices to West Bengal Durga Puja committees: The clarification came hours after the TMC staged a dharna in Kolkata accusing the Centre of sending income tax notices to the panels to intimidate them.
- Karnataka’s disqualified rebel MLAs move Supreme Court for urgent hearing of pleas: The MLAs argued that the actions of the former Speaker were arbitrary and unreasonable and accused him of adopting a ‘pick-and-choose’ policy.
- Former PM Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan: Singh began his stint in the Upper House in 1991 when he was elected from Assam.
- Supreme Court rejects government plea to re-verify names included in Assam NRC draft list: It ordered the names of those excluded from the final register be published only online on August 31, and asked for data to be secured like Aadhaar information.
- Hundreds of flights cancelled, suspended in Hong Kong for second day as protestors ‘take over’ airport: The pro-democracy protestors barred passengers from going through the security gates.