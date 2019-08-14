Top news: J&K leader Shah Faesal detained in Srinagar, say reports
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday removed restrictions on public movement and gathering that were imposed in Jammu last week following the Centre’s move to end the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. However, the curbs imposed in Kashmir remain in place.
Pakistan has asked for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss India’s actions in Kashmir. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday called his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss the request to convene the session.
Wholesale price inflation fell to two-year low of 1.08% in July, shows data
India’s wholesale price inflation stood at a two-year low of 1.08% in July, data released by the government showed on Wednesday. This was lower than the 2.02% recorded in June, and 5.27% recorded during the corresponding month the previous year.
Ayodhya: Babur or Aurangzeb constructed another structure in place of Ram temple, lawyer tells SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday continued its hearings in the Ayodhya case. Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing the deity Ram Lalla in the Supreme Court, made his arguments by citing a book about the demolition of a temple and construction of a mosque by either Mughal emperor Babur or Aurangzeb, Bar and Bench reported.
J&K: Restrictions withdrawn in Jammu but will continue in Kashmir Valley, says senior police officer
The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed restrictions on public movement and gathering that were imposed in Jammu last week following the Centre’s move to end the state’s special status, a senior police officer told NDTV on Wednesday. However, the curbs will remain in place in Kashmir Valley.
‘Their heart only beats for Maoists’: PM Modi lashes out at critics of government’s J&K decisions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that people protesting against the Centre’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status were belonged to the “usual vested interest groups [and] political dynasties”, and sympathised with terrorists. In an interview to IANS, Modi assured that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would develop according to the wishes of local people.
Rahul Gandhi accepts J&K governor’s offer to visit the state without any condition
“Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet,” Gandhi tweeted. “I accept your invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?”
UP: Adityanath government seeks details of cases filed against BJP MLA Sangeet Som
The Uttar Pradesh government has sought details of cases filed against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som, a senior Muzaffarnagar district official said on Wednesday. One of the cases is about a fake video that was shared widely on social media and triggered communal violence in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013, PTI reported.
Automobile sector crisis: 286 dealerships shut in 18 months, 15,000 jobs lost in last quarter
With car sales declining precipitously, 286 dealership outlets have closed in the last 18 months, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, quoting the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations. Fifteen thousand jobs have been lost in the last quarter, the newspaper added.
Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded Vir Chakra on Independence Day
Varthaman was involved in a dogfight with Pakistani jets that entered the Indian air space on February 27, days after after the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot. Varthaman became the first Indian Air Force pilot to shoot down the Pakistani Air Force’s advanced F-16 jet. However, his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in Pakistan while he was chasing the Pakistani jets. He was captured by the Pakistani Army.
PM Modi has discarded Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir policy, says Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dumped former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir policy, PTI reported.
Madhya Pradesh: Congress ends practice of felicitating Emergency detainees on Independence Day
The practice was started by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008. It had also introduced a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for those detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and Defence of India Rules. They were felicitated in Bhopal and at district headquarters. The pension was later hiked twice to make it Rs 25,000, on par with the amount given to freedom fighters.
Pakistan seeks emergency UNSC session on Kashmir, claims India’s actions have threatened world peace
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said he had written a letter to United Nations Security Council President Joanna Wronecka asking for an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India’s “illegal” actions in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, India had revoked the autonomy granted to the state under Article 370 of Constitution, and bifurcated it into Union Territories.
‘Why does CBI do a good job in cases without political overtones?’ asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi
“True, in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases, the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny,” Gogoi said while delivering the 18th DP Kohli memorial lecture at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Equally true it is that such lapses may not have happened infrequently.”
Curbs imposed in Kashmir Valley will be lifted in phases, says state government
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said restrictions imposed in the Valley since August 4 would be lifted in a phased manner. The restrictions were imposed a day before the Centre revoked the state’s special status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and split the state into two Union Territories.
J&K lockdown: Amnesty International says SC’s refusal to pass orders a blow to residents
Amnesty International India on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s refusal to pass any orders on lifting the restrictions placed in Jammu and Kashmir was a blow to the people of the state. The human rights organisation urged the government to ease restrictions on communication channels and the media in the state and to release political leaders.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets arrest warrant for his ‘Hindu Pakistan’ comment
A court in Kolkata on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for a controversial remark last year. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram in July 2018, Tharoor had claimed that India would transform into a “Hindu Pakistan” if the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.