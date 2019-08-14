Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he was “saddened” by the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who he claimed were “victims of Indian oppression”, Reuters reported. His comments, made on Pakistan’s Independence Day, came a week after India revoked the state’s autonomy under Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Independence Day is an opportunity for great happiness, but today we are saddened by the plight of our Kashmiri brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are victims of Indian oppression,” Khan said in a statement. “I assure my Kashmiri brothers that we stand with them.”

Later in the day, Khan is expected to travel to Muzaffarabad, capital of the so-called Azad Kashmir in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to address the local legislature.

In Islamabad, posters urged residents to express solidarity with Kashmiris and roadside vendors sold Azad Kashmir flags as well as the Pakistan flag commonly displayed on August 14, Reuters reported.

The Pakistan government has said it will observe India’s Independence Day, which falls on August 15, as a “Black Day” and flags on government buildings will be flown at half mast to protest against India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that he had written a letter to United Nations Security Council President Joanna Wronecka asking for an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India’s “illegal” actions in Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi also called for the circulation of his letter among members of the Security Council. He said Pakistan believed that India’s unilateral actions not only threatened regional, but also world peace.

India has repeatedly described the developments in Jammu and Kashmir as its internal matter. Since last week, Pakistan, which has fought three wars with India over Kashmir, has downgraded diplomatic ties, suspended trade relations, and halted transport services such as the Samjhauta and Thar Express train services between the two countries, and a bus service between New Delhi and Lahore.

On August 11, Khan had claimed that the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is affiliated, was similar to that of Nazis.