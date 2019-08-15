I-Day speech: ‘Why were Articles 370, 35A still temporary if they were so important,’ asks PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day. This is Modi’s first Independence Day speech since he was re-elected prime minister in May 2019.
8.24 am: “In the last five years, we repealed nearly 1,450 unnecessary laws – one every day on average,” Modi says.
8.19 am: “Corruption and ‘bhai-bhateejawaad’ [nepotism] are so widespread that we have to keep making efforts continuously to uproot them, not just at the level of the government but on all levels,” Modi says in his Independence Day speech. “We have made many efforts to solve this problem. Anyone who was an obstacle in this was told that their services are not needed any more.”
8.14 am: Modi talks about population explosion. “Before a child is born in our home, we must ask if we have prepared ourselves to fulfil the child’s needs, or are we going to leave the child to its fate?” Modi asks. “No parent can be like that, who keeps bringing children to the world but forcing them to live such lives. Social awareness is needed on this.”
8.12 am: The government’s work on the Jal Jeevan Mission will progress with great vigour in the years to come, says PM Modi. “The country has to make its place in the world and has to make itself free from poverty. It is not a favour to anyone,” says Modi. “We have made many successful efforts to reduce poverty in the last five years.”
8.05 am: Modi says that every government at the Centre and in the states in the last 70 years, irrespective of which party they belonged to, worked for the welfare of the people. “It is unfortunate, however, that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence,” he says.
7.56 am: “If Article 370 and Article 35A were so important, why did you keep them temporary and not make them permanent despite having huge majorities?” Modi asks. “It means you also know that what happened was not correct, but you just did not have the courage or resolve to bring reforms. It would have jeopardised your political future, but for me the country’s future is everything.”
7.55 am: “In the last 70 years, these laws led to separatism and militancy and helped prosper dynasty politics and corruption,” says Modi on Kashmir.
7.54 am: “Earlier governments also made some attempts to solve the [Kashmir] problem, and when the solutions do not work, we must think of new ways,” Modi says.
7.52 am: “We neither put off problems for later, nor do we let them develop further,” Modi says on the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. “It got two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha, which means everyone wanted this, but was waiting for who will take the lead. And I have come only to do the work you have given me. I do not have anything for myself.”
7.49 am: “The sword of triple talaq was always created fear for Muslim women, it did not let them leave peacefully,” Modi says. “Many Islamic countries abolished the practice long ago, but for some reason, we did not do it in India. If we can abolish Sati and make laws to abolish foeticide and dowry, why not triple talaq?”
He says such decisions should not be considered from the political viewpoint.
7.46 am: Nothing can come in the way of success if we have the solutions, the determination, and pride in ourselves, Modi says.
7.45 am: “This is the time to think about the India of the 21st century and how the dreams of the people will be fulfilled,” says Modi.
7.43 am: If 2014 to 2019 was the period of fulfilment of needs, the period from now on will be a period of fulfilment of aspirations and dreams, Modi says.
7.40 am: Modi mentions the government’s work on the pension scheme for farmers, the formation of a Jal Shakti Ministry, and new legislation for the medical fraternity.
7.38 am: The prime minister says the new government has not yet completed even 10 weeks but has already started working for the people without losing any time. The Article 370 and Article 35A have been removed, and the triple talaq law for our Muslim women has come into effect, within just 10 weeks, Modi says.
7.36 am: Modi pays tribute to those who fought for India’s independence.
7.35 am: Modi expresses condolences to families of flood victims in different parts of the country.
7.34 am: Modi begins his speech. He greets the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.
7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his speech shortly. The National Anthem is playing after the hoisting of the national flag.
7.14 am: Visitors, performers and jawans gather at the Red Fort ahead of Modi’s address to the nation, ANI reports.
7.12 am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence in New Delhi, ANI reports.
7.08 am: Former chief ministers and the local MPs are unlikely to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir, The Hindu reports. This is because of the stringent security measures put in place in all districts for the celebrations.
7.04 am: “On behalf of the United States government, I extend my best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day,” says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues.”
7 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes India on Independence Day. “Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians,” he tweets. “Jai Hind!”