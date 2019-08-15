Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a post of a Chief of Defence Staff to oversee all three defence services. Modi made the announcement while addressing the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on India’s 73rd Independence Day.

“Our forces are India’s pride,” Modi said. “To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff, CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective.”

The Chief of Defence Staff will be above the three service chiefs – of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The prime minister said the Chief of Defence Staff will ensure synergy among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and provide effective leadership to them.

The post was first recommended by a high-level committee set up after the Kargil war in 1999 to examine the gaps in the country’s security system. It had called for the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

A group of ministers who analysed the required reforms in the national security system had favoured the new post. The Naresh Chandra Task Force in 2012 had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.