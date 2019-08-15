Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government had found a way to solve the “Kashmir problem” while previous administrations had repeatedly failed. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said his government had achieved the dream of “one nation, one Constitution”.

“When the solutions do not work, we must think of new ways,” said the prime minister. “We do not believe in delay solving problems or let them worsen.” On August 5, his government had revoked the state’s special status and split it into two Union Territories.

“The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities,” the prime minister said. “The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept such a situation?”

Taking a dig at Congress governments, Modi asked why articles 370 and 35A had not been made permanent provisions if they were so important. He pointed out those governments also had “huge majorities”.

“It means you also know that what happened was not correct, but you just did not have the courage or resolve to bring reforms,” the prime minister added. “It would have jeopardised your political future, but for me the country’s future is everything. During the difficult times of Independence, people like Vallabhbhai Patel took very tough and valiant decisions. But because of Article 370 there emerged problems. Today, as I address the nation, I can say that every citizen can proudly say it is ‘one nation, one Constitution’.”

The prime minister also spoke of ways to address the problem of population explosion, the threat of terrorism, means to strengthen the economy and the government’s ambitious schemes. “If 2014 to 2019 was the period of fulfilment of needs, the period from now on will be a period of fulfilment of aspirations and dreams,” the prime minister added.

