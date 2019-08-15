The Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, saying it was an example of “grandstanding – in other words, PM Modi’s modus operandi”.

The Opposition party questioned how the Centre would invest Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure development, and added that the Goods and Services Tax did not achieve its “one nation, one tax” goal.

“It is also our duty to remind the prime minister when he speaks from the Red Fort, that the poorly implemented GST resulted in a massive loss to the economy and forced closure of multiple Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,” the party tweeted. It accused Modi of reducing international investment in the country, damaging trade ties, weakening the currency “to historic lows”, and disrupting the export industry.

Congress’s criticism of the prime minister’s speech came amid severe crisis in the automobile sector and fast moving consumer goods. The government is also battling decreasing government revenues and reduced consumer demand.

The Congress hit out at the prime minister for abrogating Article 370 of Constitution, saying the idea of “One Nation, One Constitution” had been ripped apart by the Modi administration. “The unilateral and undemocratic manner in which Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered is deplorable,” it added. “One shudders at the thought of what this ‘democratic’ govt will do next.”

Given the state of the economy & existing expenditure on infrastructure development, we just have one question, where is the money? #ModiLiesAtRedFort https://t.co/b68qfxIKJm pic.twitter.com/C1B6MyZyBR — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2019

