A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request, say reports: Meanwhile, Pakistan observed a ‘black day’ in protest against J&K situation even as India celebrated its Independence on Thursday.
  2. ‘High jumps instead of incremental progress,’ says PM Modi as he unveils plan to speed up growth: During his Independence Day speech, Modi spoke on various topics – such as the government’s decision on revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, a new post of chief of defence staff, controlling population and reducing the use of plastic. The Congress, meanwhile, criticised Modi’s remarks on economy and said he was ‘grandstanding’.
  3. India denies Pakistan’s claim that 5 Indian soldiers were killed in cross-border firing, say reports: The Pakistan Army claimed that at least three of its soldiers and five on the Indian side had died in cross-border firing.
  4. Floods toll in Kerala rises to 104, red alert issued in Karnataka: At least 36 people are still missing in Kerala, officials said.
  5. Shah Faesal shifted to Srinagar hotel after being detained: Faesal was detained under the Public Safety Act and was intercepted before he could take a flight to Istanbul, which would connect him to London. Amnesty International, meanwhile, told Modi to ‘immediately end J&K communications blackout’.
  6. Assam CM defends NRC re-verification plea in Supreme Court, says aim is to get ‘error-free’ list: Meanwhile, the Assam Police will investigate allegations that misinformation was being spread regarding the process.
  7. Women can travel for free on government buses in Delhi from October 29, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: In June, the chief minister had announced such a proposal for both Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses.
  8. Suspended Tripura university lecturer allegedly attacks journalists, vandalises newspaper office: The alleged assault came four days after a report in the ‘Tripura Times’ said sociology teacher Moti Kapoor showed karate moves in one of his classes.
  9. Donald Trump offers ‘personal meeting’ with Xi Jinping to resolve Hong Kong crisis: Meanwhile, thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in the city of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong.
  10. Assam research scholar booked for 2017 Facebook post about eating beef: Rehana Sultana had written the post after India’s loss to Pakistan in a cricket match, but had deleted it soon after.