The big news: UNSC may discuss India’s decisions on J&K on Friday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India must make high jumps to speed up growth, and India denied Pakistan’s claims that 5 soldiers died in cross-border firing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request, say reports: Meanwhile, Pakistan observed a ‘black day’ in protest against J&K situation even as India celebrated its Independence on Thursday.
- ‘High jumps instead of incremental progress,’ says PM Modi as he unveils plan to speed up growth: During his Independence Day speech, Modi spoke on various topics – such as the government’s decision on revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, a new post of chief of defence staff, controlling population and reducing the use of plastic. The Congress, meanwhile, criticised Modi’s remarks on economy and said he was ‘grandstanding’.
- India denies Pakistan’s claim that 5 Indian soldiers were killed in cross-border firing, say reports: The Pakistan Army claimed that at least three of its soldiers and five on the Indian side had died in cross-border firing.
- Floods toll in Kerala rises to 104, red alert issued in Karnataka: At least 36 people are still missing in Kerala, officials said.
- Shah Faesal shifted to Srinagar hotel after being detained: Faesal was detained under the Public Safety Act and was intercepted before he could take a flight to Istanbul, which would connect him to London. Amnesty International, meanwhile, told Modi to ‘immediately end J&K communications blackout’.
- Assam CM defends NRC re-verification plea in Supreme Court, says aim is to get ‘error-free’ list: Meanwhile, the Assam Police will investigate allegations that misinformation was being spread regarding the process.
- Women can travel for free on government buses in Delhi from October 29, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: In June, the chief minister had announced such a proposal for both Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses.
- Suspended Tripura university lecturer allegedly attacks journalists, vandalises newspaper office: The alleged assault came four days after a report in the ‘Tripura Times’ said sociology teacher Moti Kapoor showed karate moves in one of his classes.
- Donald Trump offers ‘personal meeting’ with Xi Jinping to resolve Hong Kong crisis: Meanwhile, thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in the city of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong.
- Assam research scholar booked for 2017 Facebook post about eating beef: Rehana Sultana had written the post after India’s loss to Pakistan in a cricket match, but had deleted it soon after.