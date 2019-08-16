The big news: UN Security Council to hold talks on Kashmir today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Indians aboard a seized Iranian tanker were released, and a Kashmiri journalist was detained in Tral.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions today.
- All 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian tanker released, says Ministry of External Affairs: Meanwhile, the Gibraltar Supreme Court ordered the release of Grace 1.
- Local Kashmiri journalist detained in Tral, family says no idea about charges: Harvard University members sought the immediate release of bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal and other leaders while Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter questioned Amit Shah about the law under which she had been detained. Amnesty International told Modi to ‘immediately end J&K communications blackout’.
- Pakistan bans all Indian television content following J&K tension: The country observed a ‘black day’ on Thursday in protest against India’s actions in the region.
- India calls Pakistan’s claim that 5 Indian soldiers were killed in cross-border firing ‘fictitious’: Meanwhile, Islamabad summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to ‘condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations’.
- Floods toll in Kerala rises to 104, red alert issued in Karnataka: At least 36 people are still missing in Kerala, officials said.
- Assam CM defends NRC re-verification plea in Supreme Court, says aim is to get ‘error-free’ list: Meanwhile, the Assam Police will investigate allegations that misinformation was being spread regarding the process.
- Assam research scholar booked for 2017 Facebook post about eating beef: Rehana Sultana had written the post after India’s loss to Pakistan in a cricket match, but had deleted it soon after.
- Women in Delhi can travel for free on government buses from October 29, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: In June, the chief minister had announced such a proposal for both Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses.
- ‘Rajnigandhaa’ actor Vidya Sinha dies at 71: She became a household name in 1974 with Basu Chatterjee’s ‘Rajnigandhaa’. Her other notable works include ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Inkaar’ and ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’.