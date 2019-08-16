Heavy rains and floods continued to disrupt life in parts of India on Thursday even as the situation improved in Kerala, where the water receded.

At least five people have died in Madhya Pradesh since Monday and 100 people have been rescued, reported The Hindu. According to The New Indian Express, seven people have died in rain-related incidents in the state. News agency ANI on Friday tweeted images of water entering the famous Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur district.

The state is receiving heavy rainfall because of a depression. The low-pressure area extended from the state’s northwest areas to its northeast on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department, 18 districts are expected to receive heavy rain on Friday.

“Rain will continue to batter the western parts,” GD Mishra, a meteorologist at the Met department, told The Hindu. “The eastern parts will get some relief in a day or two. Overall, the state, barring districts like Balaghat and Chhatarpur in the east, is beginning to receive normal rain. The depression has intensified rain. Another system is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around August 22.”

Madhya Pradesh: Flood-water enters Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur. Several parts of Mandsaur district are flooded following heavy rainfall. SP Hitesh Chaudhary says, "People from waterlogged & flooded areas have been shifted, admn has arranged food & accommodation for them." pic.twitter.com/ciQGO7xDWo — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Though the situation improved in Kerala, a 357-member team is trying to locate people in Kavalappara village in Kerala’s Malappuram district that was hit by a landslide on August 8. According to Manorama, 34 bodies were recovered till August 15. At least 104 people have died in the state. The rescuers are working 11 hours a day to recover the bodies of missing persons, ignoring warnings of more landslides, the newspaper reported. Rescue work is going on in Puthumala in Wayanad district that was also hit by a landslide.

An orange alert was sounded in the northern districts of Kannur and Kasargod on Thursday while these two districts along with Idukki have a yellow alert for Friday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be in New Delhi on Friday and Saturday to hold talks with Home Minister Amit Shah about his government’s Cabinet expansion, and discuss central relief to flood-ravaged districts, PTI reported. He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The toll in the state rose to 61 on Wednesday.

The Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and many people in flood-hit districts criticised Yediyurappa’s proposal to rename inundated villages after companies if their owners donate Rs 10 crore or more to rebuild them, The New Indian Express reported.

The Met department, meanwhile, said there was likely to be widespread rainfall in the western Himalayan region from August 16 to August 18. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive rain, Hindustan Times reported.

An orange alert, which means authorities should be prepared to avert disaster, is in place in all northwestern states on August 17. The following day, the alert will be in effect in only Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.