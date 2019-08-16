Top news: UN Security Council to discuss India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir today
The biggest stories of the day.
The United Nations Security Council will on Friday hold closed-door consultations on India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said the consultations on Kashmir were scheduled on a request from China. Earlier this week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he had written a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka to discuss India’s “illegal” actions in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir and a writ petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order hollowing out Article 370.
Live updates
Over 250 scholars, artists and activists express concern about ‘inhuman clampdown’ in J&K
More than 250 scholars, artists, activists, and others on Thursday issued a statement to express their concern about the “inhuman clampdown” that has been in place since New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state on August 5.
Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir and a writ petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order hollowing out Article 370, which granted the state special constitutional status.
Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter questions Amit Shah about law under which she has been detained
Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her home.
Jammu and Kashmir: Local journalist detained in Tral, family says no idea about charges
A Kashmiri journalist working with a local English daily has been detained by Indian security forces, his family said on Thursday. Irfan Amin Malik was taken into custody during a midnight raid at his house in Tral in Pulwama district. He is currently lodged at Tral police station.
All 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian tanker released, says Ministry of External Affairs
All 24 Indian crew members on the Grace 1 Iranian tanker were released after being detained by the Royal Gibraltar Police last month, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.
UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request, say reports
The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss India’s scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. “The UNSC will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16,” UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters.