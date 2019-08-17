American actor Peter Fonda died on Friday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79.

His family said the actor died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles. “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” a statement from the family said, The Guardian reported. “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the statement added. “In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Fonda was born in a family often described as Hollywood royalty. He was the son of film and stage actor Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda. His daughter Bridget Fonda is also an actor.

Peter Fonda was best known for the 1969 film Easy Rider, which he co-wrote, produced and starred in as a biker – a role that he went on to play in many more movies. The movie became a cult classic and got Fonda an Academy Award nomination. He was nominated for another Oscar, a Best Actor award, for the 1997 film Ulee’s Gold.

“I am very sad,” his sister Jane Fonda said in a statement. “He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Today, we remember two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the groundbreaking “Easy Rider.” pic.twitter.com/oHDZHGsJjD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 17, 2019

Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor. Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda- actor, director, dearest man. Gentle, generous, wise soul. Seek Easy Rider, yes- but also seek The Hired Hand. He helped changed Cinema, but he also lived a life full of love and made this world better. pic.twitter.com/stAbjcm1wd — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 17, 2019

EASY RIDER depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom. Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation. Independent cinema begins with EASY RIDER. Period. #RIPCaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/HkprgavIM2 — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda was a lovely person- a beautiful spirit. Peace at last Peter — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 17, 2019

Wow... lost one of the good ones today.

To one of the most important and iconic show business and activist families in Hollywood history... my condolences.#PeterFonda#EasyRider pic.twitter.com/DvKoMeiC2G — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 16, 2019

The last time I was with Peter Fonda was January. He was still this guy: https://t.co/zJ1yNgq1xi — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 16, 2019