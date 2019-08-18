The big news: Ex-defence staff, bureaucrats move SC against decision on J&K, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Centre for arrests of leaders in J&K, and Chandrayaan-2 will land on the moon’s south polar region next month.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former defence personnel and bureaucrats move SC against Centre’s decision on Article 370: Meanwhile, activists alleged censorship by Centre after Press Club prevented them from sharing their Kashmir footage.
- Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre after arrest of J&K leaders, asks Modi if India is still a democracy: The Congress leader also took on the BJP after an advertisement of a rape-accused MLA with top party leaders was published in a Hindi newspaper.
- Chandrayaan-2 to land on moon’s south polar region on September 7, says ISRO: A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on this part of the moon.
- ‘Threat of economic recession is looming over the country’, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief urged the Centre to take note of current economic conditions and said traders are being forced to commit suicide.
- On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant.
- ‘Happy that Ladakh was discussed in United Nations meeting,’ says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal: He said that earlier, Ladakh was not even brought up in Parliament, let alone at the UN.
- Indian scriptures mentioned gravity long before Isaac Newton, claims HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: He also said Rishi Pranav was the first to discover atoms and molecules, a week after he had claimed ancient Indian medical practitioner Charaka discovered them.
- 63 killed, almost 200 wounded in blast at wedding in Kabul: The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack.
- Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop challenges expulsion in Vatican: She has received multiple warnings in the past against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case.
- Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri district:Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector, said a defence spokesperson.