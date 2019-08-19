A series of explosions in Jalalabad marred Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Monday. As many as 19 people were injured in 10 blasts in and around the city in Nangarhar province, the governor’s spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

The number of those injured is not confirmed yet. While a spokesperson for a local hospital said about 40 wounded people had been brought in, senior health official Fahim Bashari said at least 34 people were injured.

The blasts took place in restaurants and public squares, reported Al Jazeera. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“The explosions were caused by IEDs [improvised explosive devices] in different parts of the city and as groups of people were celebrating independence day,” said Khogyani.

Late on Saturday, 63 people were killed in a suicide attack at a wedding hall in Kabul, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Several events to mark 100 years of Afghanistan’s independence from the British were cancelled in Kabul on Monday over fears of a fresh attack. “We postponed the celebrations to honour the victims, but we will definitely take revenge for our people,” said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. “We will avenge the blood of our people, every drop of it.”

Earlier in August, 14 people died and 145 were injured in the same district after a suicide attack near the gate of the police headquarters. The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the explosion.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone. This is the highest monthly toll so far in 2019 and the worst single month since May 2017.