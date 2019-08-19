National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to brief him about the situation in Kashmir, reported PTI. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials were also present at the meeting. However, no details of the meeting were available.

This was for the first time that Doval met Shah after he returned from the Valley. The national security advisor had spent about 10 days in Kashmir after the Centre revoked the state’s special status and split it into two Union Territories. Doval was in the Valley to monitor the situation. During his stay, he travelled across the Valley and held meetings with top Army and paramilitary commanders.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar said there were no reports of any law and order problem in the Jammu region.

All communication lines were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the day the central government announced its decision. While restrictions were lifted in Jammu last week, the Kashmir Valley remained under an unprecedented security and information clampdown. The state administration had said last week that restrictions in the Valley would be eased in the coming days “in an orderly way”. On Monday, a fraction of primary schools in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir reopened. The authorities have decided to reopen all middle-level schools in the Valley on Wednesday, reported ANI.

VK Birdi, the deputy inspector general of Central Kashmir, said all areas where relaxations have been extended have been peaceful. “There were some minor incidents of stone-pelting in certain pockets but those were dealt with as per law and miscreants were dispersed,” he told ANI.