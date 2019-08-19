The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday called the controversy around its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on reservation as needless, PTI reported. The group said Bhagwat had only stressed on mutual discussions in harmony within the society to address a problem.

Bhagwat, on Sunday, had said that there should be a dialogue between those in favour of reservation and those who oppose it. He said that those in favour of it should keep in mind the interests of those who were against it and vice-versa.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said Bhagwat’s comments were coming from an “anti-reservation mindset”. “The RSS saying that there should be open-hearted debate pertaining to reservation given to SC/ST/OBC, generates dangerous situation of doubt, which is not at all needed,” she tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at the right-wing group: “Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on constitutional rights, snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda,” he tweeted.

RSS’ publicity head Arun Kumar said that his organisation had made it clear that it supported reservation for Dalits, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and the economically backward. “A needless controversy is being sought to be created over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at a programme in Delhi,” PTI quoted Kumar as saying. “He merely stressed on the importance of addressing issues in society through mutual talks in harmony and called for considering a sensitive issue like reservation in a similar manner.”

The RSS chief had earlier called for a review on the reservation policy, which had also drawn sharp criticism.