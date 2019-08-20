Eighteen doctors from across the country have said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under unprecedented security lockdown since August 5, is hampering people’s access to healthcare. The doctors said this in a letter published in medical journal The BMJ on August 16.

The doctors said the picture emerging from various news reports from Srinagar was grim. “People are unable to call an ambulance to take a sick person to hospital – they need to be taken [in] a private vehicle if they have access to one,” said the signatories to the letter. “These vehicles are stopped every few metres by security forces standing at concertina wire barricades to check identity and ask questions.” The doctors pointed out that several patients were admitted to hospitals with pellet-gun injuries, some of them serious.

They claimed there was “a blatant denial of the right to healthcare and the right to life” in the state, and urged the government to ease communication and travel restrictions at the earliest “and undertake any other measures that are required to allow patients to access healthcare without hindrance”.

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association wrote to British medical journal The Lancet, criticising its editorial on the government’s recent decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. The association said it was unfortunate that the journal had “committed breach of propriety by commenting on a political issue”.

On Saturday, the medical journal, in an article titled, “Fear and uncertainty around Kashmir’s future”, described the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as a “controversial move”. “The militant presence raises serious concerns for the health, safety, and freedoms of the Kashmiri people,” the article read.

