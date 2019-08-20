Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Tuesday stopped at Jammu airport and sent back to New Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad left for Jammu today at 1.30 pm by flight No UK-812 Vistara Airlines,” an aide of the Congress leader said in a statement. “After deboarding at Jammu airport Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained at the behest of the current administration from 2.55 pm. Now he’s been sent back to Delhi from there. He was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters either.”

Azad had been detained at Srinagar airport on August 8 and sent back to Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir has been in a lock down since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the special status of the state under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under arrest.

“It’s not right for democracy,” Azad told reporters on Tuesday, according to ANI. “If mainstream political parties won’t visit, then who will go? Three former CMs J&K are already under house arrest and one former CM of J&K not being allowed to enter the state, it is a sign of intolerance.”