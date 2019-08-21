A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump reiterates offer to resolve ‘explosive situation’ between India and Pakistan in J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his US counterpart that Kashmir was India’s internal matter. Chidambaram’s lawyer questions CBI notice in INX Media case, SC likely to take up matter today: The Congress leader moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail application. Pakistan to approach International Court of Justice over Kashmir dispute with India: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects. Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee says he is ready to contest polls against Mamata Banerjee: Chatterjee also denied claims that he joined the BJP to save himself from the CBI probe into the Narada scam. Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns after criticising his deputy Matteo Salvini: In his speech in the Senate, Conte labelled Salvini an ‘opportunist’ for triggering a government crisis that could have ‘serious consequences’ for Italy. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Jammu airport, sent back to New Delhi again: An aide of the leader said Azad was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. Soldier killed, four others injured in alleged ceasefire violation in Poonch district of J&K: The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector reportedly started around 11 am. Madras HC judge withdraws controversial remarks against Christian educational institutes: The judge had said that the institutes were ‘highly unsafe’ for the future of children, especially girls. Assam government will give legal help to those excluded from final list, says home ministry: The ministry also increase the time limit of filing of appeals in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days. HC asks state to file response to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan’s plea for extended parole: Sriharan submitted that she approached the court as the deputy inspector general of prisons had rejected her representation for extension.