Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up his British counterpart Boris Johnson to discuss the anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on August 15.

The protests broke out during Independence Day celebrations and were reportedly organised by Pakistani groups, and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits. The Metropolitan Police arrested four people for affray (public brawl), obstruction of police, and possession of a knife.

“...He referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the Independence Day of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Johnson expressed regret over the incident and assured all necessary security measures to ensure protection for the Indian mission, its staffers and visitors, the ministry added.

Modi also spoke about how all parts of the world, including India and Europe, were plagued by terrorism. He stressed on the importance of taking effective steps to ward off threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, pointing out that the Islamic State jihadist group was rapidly expanding its global footprint.

Telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom His Excellency Mr. ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩.





Modi also congratulated Johnson on his election as prime minister, and expressed his willingness to work with him to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

“Both leaders agreed that as the world’s pre-eminent democracies, the two countries have much to contribute together to effectively addressing the many challenges faced by the world today,” said the statement.

The conversation came days before both the two leaders’ meeting at the G7 Summit in France’s Biarritz on August 25 and 26.