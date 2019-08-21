Top news: Trump may discuss Kashmir with Modi at G7 summit, says he will do his best to mediate
The biggest stories of the day.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again waded into the Jammu and Kashmir conflict by offering to mediate in the dispute between India and Pakistan. This came a day after he spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan about resolving their differences. Trump said the situation in Kashmir was explosive.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s plea against the Delhi High Court’s order cancelling his anticipatory bail application. His lawyer asked the Central Bureau of Investigation not to take any coercive action against the Congress leader till the top court hears the matter.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur died of cardiac arrest in Bhopal at the age of 89. He was suffering from age-related ailments.
Live updates
PM Narendra Modi calls Boris Johnson to discuss anti-India protests outside embassy in London
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up his British counterpart Boris Johnson to discuss the anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on August 15. The protests broke out during Independence Day celebrations and were reportedly organised by Pakistani groups, and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits. The Metropolitan Police arrested four people for affray (public brawl), obstruction of police, and possession of a knife.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur dies at 89
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur died of cardiac arrest in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 89. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had several old age-related ailments and was at the Narmada Hospital for some time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes.
INX Media case: Chidambaram’s lawyer questions CBI notice, SC likely to take up matter today
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s lawyer on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation under what law it had summoned the Congress parliamentarian the previous day within two hours of receipt of a notice in connection with the INX media case, ANI reported.
J&K: Donald Trump reiterates offer to resolve ‘explosive situation’ between India and Pakistan
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. The crisis between in Kashmir “is a big deal”, Trump said, adding that it was an “explosive situation”.
Kashmir is India’s internal matter, Rajnath Singh tells US defence secretary
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told United States Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper that Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India. A statement by the Ministry of Defence said Esper appreciated New Delhi’s stance on the troubled region.
Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee says he is ready to contest polls against Mamata Banerjee
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party last week, on Tuesday said he was ready to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections. The former Trinamool Congress MLA was considered a close aide of Banerjee.
Madras HC judge withdraws controversial remarks against Christian educational institutes
Madras High Court Judge S Vaidyanathan on Tuesday withdrew his controversial remarks against Christian educational institutes amid protests from several groups. The judge had said the institutes were “highly unsafe” for the future of children, especially girls.