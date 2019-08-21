The Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice for former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday, moments after a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice NV Ramana refused to pass an interim order on his petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, reports said.

Ramana told Chidambaram’s lawyers to place the matter in front of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for urgent listing, Live Law reported. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Dayan Krishna and Vivek Tankha will argue for Chidambaram, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will represent the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. The case is being investigated by both the agencies.

The lawyers could not mention the matter in Gogoi’s court as the Constitution Bench started hear the Ayodhya case, according to Live Law.

Earlier in the morning, Chidambaram’s lawyers filed a special leave petition in the court. “The petitioner is a law-abiding citizen and has reputation to sustain in the society,” Chidambaram’s plea read, according to NDTV. “He is a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha. The antecedents of the petitioner are impeccable. He has never been an accused of any offence. There is no possibility of his fleeing from justice.” It added that custodial interrogation was not warranted.

But the CBI told Justice Ramana’s bench that this was “a monumental magnitude of money laundering case”.

In the morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation visited the Congress leader’s home in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh locality but did not find him there, PTI reported. Teams from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had visited his house on Tuesday evening also. The CBI had put up a notice outside Chidambaram’s house, asking him to appear before the probe team within two hours of the receipt of summons.

In his order rejecting the former minister’s bail application, Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court had said it was “preposterous to say the prosecution of Chidambaram is baseless, politically motivated and act of vendetta”. The judge said it was a “classic case of money laundering” and prima facie facts showed that Chidambaram was the key conspirator in this case. His son Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the INX Media case.

The case

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering caseagainst Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. Karti Chidambaram’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for helping the company escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore.

Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media case. The Delhi High Court in March admitted a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation to take on record additional submissions in connection with P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application.

The two are also being investigated in the Aircel-Maxis case.

‘Shamefully hunted down’, says Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party stands by Chidambaram and will “continue to fight for the truth” despite the consequences.

“An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister,” Vadra said in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning. “He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down.”