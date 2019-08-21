Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre had imposed certain restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir because of Pakistan’s intentions to disturb law and order, reported PTI. He added that Islamabad would like to see peace disturbed in the region so that the Centre’s decisions seem wrong.

“We took some decisions such as imposing restrictions as a precautionary measure, keeping in view Pakistan’s attempts to provoke and conspire to somehow disturb law and order in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Certainly not to inconvenience people. Pakistan is hatching many conspiracies to prove before the world what the government of India has done is wrong.”

India ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and also imposed a security lockdown and a communications blackout in the state. Several political leaders – including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shah Faesal, and state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir – are under detention.

Reddy said such restrictions were not new to Jammu and Kashmir. “In the past, there were many instances of imposition of curfew, enforcement of prohibitory orders, closure of schools for months and arrest of chief ministers,” he said. “Compared to the past, no such decisions have been taken now.”

He urged Opposition leaders to have patience. “There is a lot of time,” said the minister of state. “You can go to Jammu and Kashmir... Hold peace for some days. Let’s see Pakistan’s problem now. After that, Rahul Gandhi can hold any number of meetings. Who is saying no? Have patience.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was twice stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir, and was sent back to New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also expressed his willingness to visit the state.

The state administration has been easing restrictions in the Kashmir Valley in a phased manner. Landlines are now operational and a fraction of primary schools have reopened. Syed Sehrish Asgar, the director of information and public relations in the state, on Wednesday said attendance in schools ranged from 2%-3% in some areas in the south, and upto 50% in certain areas in north. “Some private schools in Srinagar have started their primary classes, all schools in Jammu are functioning normally,” she added.

