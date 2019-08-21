The parents of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch on Wednesday pardoned their sons and asked a court in Multan to dismiss the case, Dawn reported. Baloch had been murdered allegedly by her brothers in 2016.

Baloch’s brother Waseem Azeem strangled her to death at her home in Multan, Punjab province, on July 15, 2016. He later confessed to murdering her because she “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” through her videos and social media posts.

In the affidavit filed in the court, Baloch’s parents said they have forgiven her alleged murderers.

The affidavit added that since the Anti-Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Amendment Bill) 2015 was passed in the Pakistan National Assembly after Baloch’s murder, it cannot be applied to her case. The law prevents murderers from walking free after being pardoned by the victim’s family.

The affidavit also claimed that the allegations that Baloch was killed for “honour” was “contrary to facts” and asked the court to acquit the suspects. In response, the court asked the prosecution and Baloch’s parents’ lawyer to appear for hearing.

Baloch’s parents had earlier refused to pardon their sons for killing her and had called for capital punishment in the case. Her father Muhammad Azeem had said that he would be happy if his son and the three other accused were “hanged for their unforgivable crime”.

