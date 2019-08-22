Top news: P Chidambaram, arrested in INX Media case, expected to be produced in court today
The biggest stories of the day.
Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate reached the Delhi residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and arrested him on Wednesday night in connection with the INX Media case. This came immediately after the Congress leader addressed a press conference from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. He is expected to be produced in court today.
Meanwhile, Pakistan said it planned to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said consultations were going on for various options.
Live updates
Pakistan says consultations are on to take Kashmir matter to UN Human Rights Council
Pakistan on Wednesday said it planned to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Human Rights Council. The statement came a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said his government would take the dispute with India to the International Court of Justice. The remarks came in response to India’s decision earlier this month to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Ravidas temple demolition: Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad detained after protests turn violent
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained along with 50 others in Delhi on Wednesday after protests against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the Tughlakabad locality turned violent. The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple on August 10 based on the orders of the Supreme Court.
P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama shortly after he shows up in public to deny he is in hiding
Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday amid high drama at his Delhi home. Just about an hour before, the former Union minister had held a press conference at his party’s headquarters to dismiss speculations that he was in hiding to avoid arrest. He is expected to be produced in court today, according to some reports.
Unnao rape case: Policeman challenges framing of murder, conspiracy charges against him in Delhi HC
A police constable from Uttar Pradesh moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the murder of the Unnao rape complainant’s father. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva listed Amir Khan’s plea for hearing on Thursday.
Centre appoints Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to Cabinet secretary’s post
The Centre on Wednesday appointed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba as the Cabinet secretary for a period of two years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a press release that Gauba’s term will begin on August 30.
Medical college students in Etawah forced to walk around campus with heads tonsured
Students at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Etawah were allegedly made to walk around the campus with their heads tonsured, shows a viral video on social media. The video showed students walking from the hostel to the hospital and then to their classes. The students are in the first year and the incident is suspected to be of ragging. In the video, the students can be seen walking in a single file with their heads bowed and their arms behind their backs.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.